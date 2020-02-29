VIDEO: Residents call for notorious road to be fixed

FED UP: Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Jim Clayden, Joy Turner, Peter Wason, Neville Turner, Les Brown, Linda Fallon, Felicity Rockemer, Barbara Logan and Hilary Smerdon want the decrepit 6km of Brooweena Woolooga Rd to be fixed up and concreted. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

FED UP: Steve Turner, Sean Barrett, Jim Clayden, Joy Turner, Peter Wason, Neville Turner, Les Brown, Linda Fallon, Felicity Rockemer, Barbara Logan and Hilary Smerdon want the decrepit 6km of Brooweena Woolooga Rd to be fixed up and concreted. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

A WOMAN travelling from Yeppoon to Brisbane for her sister’s wedding got the shock of her life yesterday when she almost crashed her car on the notorious Brooweena-Woolooga Rd.

Rikki Rousu said she was quite shaken after the ordeal.

“I didn’t see any warning signs coming up that it was going to be gravel road,” she said.

“All it said was ‘rough surface’ and I was like OK, I’ll slow down a little bit and then all of a sudden, it’s over a hill and straight into it.”

FED UP: (Back) Jim Clayden, Felicity Rockemer, Linda Fallon, Les Brown, Neville Turner, Joy Turner, Peter Wason. (front) Rikki Rousu, Barbara Logan, Councillor Hilary Smerdon, Sean Barrett and Steve Turner at the problem road on Brooweena Woolooga road. A drone was used to take this photo. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Motorists travelling on Brooweena-Woolooga Rd must navigate a gravel section about 6km long and several one-lane bridges yet GPS systems still list the stretch as a main road.

Ms Rousu said the road needs to be upgraded immediately.

An examination of the road yesterday near Running Creek Bridge revealed numerous potholes and a group of 12 concerned community members who gathered at the bridge said drivers are having to dodge the deep potholes.

Barbara Logan, who was employed as a teacher in regional Queensland, has been campaigning to have the road fixed for many years but has been told there is no money in the budget.

“I spoke to one of the councillors who told me that I am basically whistling to the wind and that there are no funds and this was how it was going to be,” she said.

“Well as far as the residents are concerned, I don’t think so. I think time is up. It’s 2020. In fact this is probably worse then the times of horse and buggy. Horse and buggy I’m sure didn’t have as many potholes than what we have today.

Jim Clayden, Barbara Logan and Rikki Rousu are calling for action on Brooweena Woolooga Rd. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“We might as well go back to horse and buggy if we are to traverse this road.”

Ms Logan said she would like the Fraser Coast Regional Council and the Gympie Regional Council to pressure the State Government to upgrade the road.

“After they read the article, we will see a flurry of action,” she said. “We will see them skimming over the potholes and filling them with bulldust and then it will look fabulous for two weeks, and then we will get heavy rain and then you will see the potholes reappear.

“ If they are to maintain a dirt road through here, they need to deep rip this road and put some gravel on it. They have to get in there and address the potholes otherwise we’re just applying a cosmetic surface to what is a disgusting road.

Residents are calling for action on the Brooweena Woolooga Rd. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

“I’ve driven all over Australia and this would have to be the worst road I’ve ever driven.”

LNP leader and Nanango MP Deb Frecklington said she was disappointed the road had still not been fixed.

“The condition of Woolooga-Brooweena Rd has been an issue I’ve been highlighting with Main Roads since 2017 and it’s disappointing that the community must continually struggle with poor maintenance on this unsealed section,” she said.

“It’s unacceptable that the road is allowed to become so dangerous and I call on the Main Roads Minister to urgently undertake the necessary repair works.”

DTMR was contacted for comment but had not responded by time of print.