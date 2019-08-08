VIDEO: Reckless P-platers destroy Cooloola Coast sand dunes
RECKLESS P-platers have been captured doing doughnuts and wrecking sand dunes at Double Island Point last weekend.
Rainbow Beach police are investigating.
Noosa North Shore have been hit with vandals with rubbish strewn across illegal campsites.
Used toilet paper was found lying in the scrub and sand.
"It's sad especially in a beautiful place like Noosa. I just can't understand people's thinking,” Tourist John Poxon said.
"... Then other people will get the blame too because everyone that goes over there gets tainted when they do, do the right thing,” Resident Janet Burgess said.
Campers caught illegally dumping can face fines from $2000 to $100,000.
"It does me really angry. It's a disgrace really. I hope they can catch them and I hope they get penalised,” Tourist Ian Foley said.