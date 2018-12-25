Menu
ASSISTANCE REQUIRED: Police are appealing for witnesses to assist in their search for a man suspected of committing a string of robberies in Gympie on Christmas Eve
VIDEO: Police search for man after spate of Gympie break-ins

Philippe Coquerand
by
26th Dec 2018 7:12 AM

GYMPIE police have released vision of a man breaking into a tyre store at Gympie in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The man has used a piece of concrete to smash a glass panel in the Monkland Street store at 1.40am.

The man then kicked out the glass before entering the office area of the business and stole money.

Around 2am the man smashed the front glass door of a service station in Mellor Street and stole a sum of money.

Detectives believe the same man has also smashed a window to gain entry to a rural business on Hyne Street where he has stolen a sum of cash overnight.

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man or has further information to contact police.

Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam vision of the area early this morning.

break-ins crime crime stoppers gympie police investigations queensland police service robbery
