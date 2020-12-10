VIDEO: Occupants escape as fire guts Gympie home

THE two occupants of a house in Pine Street have been able to get themselves out before fire gutted their high set Queenslander this afternoon.

QAS said the two people living in the weatherboard, tin-roofed home were able to "self extricate" unharmed before the building became fully inolved about 12.30pm.

Gympie house fire : Weatherboard Queenslander goes up in flames at Gympie Pine Street

It is unknown at this stage how the fire started but Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said it had rendered the home unlivable.

Gympie Fire Station officer Justin Groth at the scene of the Pine Street fire this afternoon.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after 12.30pm, one crew entering the home to fight the fire through the roof, and another crew entering through the front of the building.

A QFES spokesperson said the second storey of the highset Queensland was fully ablaze at 1pm.

House fire

It was under control by 1.25pm though it continues to smoulder.

Neighbouring houses have been saved despite being just metres from the building.

One of the back windows looks like it has blown out, and the roof is all blackened.

There remain a number of pumps leading from the fire truck into the house.

Police are also on the scene. More information as it comes to hand.