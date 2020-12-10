Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Gympie house fire
News

VIDEO: Occupants escape as fire guts Gympie home

Shelley Strachan
Kristen Camp
, Joshua Preston and
10th Dec 2020 1:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE two occupants of a house in Pine Street have been able to get themselves out before fire gutted their high set Queenslander this afternoon.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

QAS said the two people living in the weatherboard, tin-roofed home were able to "self extricate" unharmed before the building became fully inolved about 12.30pm.

 

 

It is unknown at this stage how the fire started but Gympie fire station officer Justin Groth said it had rendered the home unlivable.

Gympie Fire Station officer Justin Groth at the scene of the Pine Street fire this afternoon.
Gympie Fire Station officer Justin Groth at the scene of the Pine Street fire this afternoon.

Fire fighters arrived on the scene shortly after 12.30pm, one crew entering the home to fight the fire through the roof, and another crew entering through the front of the building.

A QFES spokesperson said the second storey of the highset Queensland was fully ablaze at 1pm.

House fire
House fire

It was under control by 1.25pm though it continues to smoulder.

Neighbouring houses have been saved despite being just metres from the building.

One of the back windows looks like it has blown out, and the roof is all blackened.

There remain a number of pumps leading from the fire truck into the house.

Police are also on the scene. More information as it comes to hand.

HOUSE FIRE: The house in Pine Street.
HOUSE FIRE: The house in Pine Street.

More Stories

gympe disasters gympie fire fighters gympie fires
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

        Premium Content HIGHEST TO LOWEST: See how Gympie childcare centres compare

        News Most of the region’s child care centres are meeting national quality guidelines, but some are exceeding it and others are not quite there

        Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

        Premium Content Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

        News The 59-year-old Jones Hill woman had been with the business just three weeks when...

        21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        Premium Content 21 units to be added to Gympie golf course development

        News Developers of the Corella Rd project opposite the Gympie cemetery got the green...

        ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened wildlife

        Premium Content ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened...

        Environment Protesters from local wildlife action groups have taken the fight for the...