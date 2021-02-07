Menu
Watch: ‘Monster’ crocodile makes light work of shark
Environment

Video: ‘Monster’ crocodile makes light work of shark

by Cameron Bates
7th Feb 2021 11:09 AM
A North Queensland woman has released an expletive-laden video she filmed as a "monster" saltwater crocodile devouring a shark.

Tully woman Yvonne Palmer posted the video filmed in Cardwell on the Cassowary Coast this morning.

The three-minute video shows a crocodile measuring at least four metres in length swimming parallel to the Cardwell foreshore tracking a small shark the woman had just landed.

"Check out this monster … holy smackers," she says.

"I just caught a shark, which I couldn't get back into the water because this fella was coming and now he's going to come and eat it and I am going to s---- myself."

North Queensland woman Yvonne Palmer filmed a “monster” saltwater crocodile devouring a shark on the Cardwell foreshore.
The apex predator then swims directly and slowly toward the small shark, which is flapping on the sand just above the waterline.

"Oh lord, this thing is only like metres from us … I have never been shaking so much in my whole … life," Ms Palmer says.

The saltie, believed to be the same animal featuring in a number of recent videos in Cardwell, as zero fear of the two humans on the beach as it swaggers out of the water and takes the shark in its massive jaws.

"F--- me dead, I cannot stop shaking, welcome to Cardwell, North Queensland."

The crocodile then retreats slowly back into the water, making short work of the shark.

"Oh my lord, he's like one, two, three, I can see like four metres and he's still got tail in the water, that's the biggest crocodile I've ever seen in my life."

Ms Palmer apologises for the use of her colourful language.

"Sorry about all the foul language guys," she wrote, "but I was sh---ing myself".

She has been contacted for comment.

