VIDEO: Moment man rescued from surf

by Brianna Morris-Grant
4th Feb 2021 7:10 PM
ONLOOKERS have captured the moment Gold Coast lifesavers rushed in to save a man from being swept out to sea from Surfers Paradise beach on Wednesday.

The video, taken just before 4pm, shows a lifesaver coolly rushing into the swell to pick up the man, who had reportedly been told to come in several times.

"He didn't acknowledge he was in trouble, they called out to him over the loudspeaker a couple times saying to come in," a witness said.

Video showing the moment a Gold Coast lifesaver sweeps in to save a man from being swept out to sea at Surfers Paradise beach.
Video showing the moment a Gold Coast lifesaver sweeps in to save a man from being swept out to sea at Surfers Paradise beach.

"He was a bit embarrassed, just floating on his back for a while.

"He was swept out and they just went into action and got him back. I just thought it was typical of the good work lifeguards do every day."
It's been far busier than normal across the city during the holiday period, with Surf Lifesaving QLD issuing a number of warnings to swimmers both on the beaches and in pools to stay safe.

Originally published as VIDEO: Moment man rescued from Gold Coast surf

The man quickly climbs aboard to be brought in.
