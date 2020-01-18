Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

VIDEO: Man rows boat down flooded Coast street

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Jan 2020 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast streets have turned to rivers overnight, with one resident swapping a car for a tinny and a set of oars.

Ricky Kroesen has uploaded a video to Twitter of a resident rowing along a street in Southport following eight hours of rain overnight.

In the neighbouring yard, water has almost reached the back of a ute's tray.

A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
A man rows a boat down a Southport street. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

Picket fences are half submerged while Keebra Park is also flooded in the suburb.

The Gold Coast Seaway - a neighbouring area to Southport - recorded 255mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

Meanwhile Loders Creek Dam received a whopping 330mm in the same time period.

The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen
The street was swollen by floodwaters. Photo: Ricky Ricky Kroesen

More Stories

Show More
boat boating caught on camera editors picks flooded

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Desperate’ crop shortages to continue, despite rain

        premium_icon ‘Desperate’ crop shortages to continue, despite rain

        News GYMPIE region graziers faces a desperate feed shortage, as drought and bushfires decimate pasture and destroy stocks of hay and grain, Gympie farm supply...

        Fruit, nuts and vegie crisis as bees are burned out in eastern Australia

        premium_icon Fruit, nuts and vegie crisis as bees are burned out in eastern...

        News BUSHFIRES and drought have left Australia facing a pollination crisis which will...

        Frustrated Smerdon spills on controversial council move

        premium_icon Frustrated Smerdon spills on controversial council move

        News Councillor Hilary Smerdon refutes Mayor’s claim he did not support council staff...

        In the fire zone – Gympie woman’s haunting experience

        premium_icon In the fire zone – Gympie woman’s haunting experience

        News LIKE clouds, only scary, bushfire smoke was still a visibility hazard as former...