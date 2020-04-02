VIDEO: Keeping events industry workers “off the streets”

Wayne Hamlet joked that he would have to work the street corner due to the impacts of coronavirus.

MASTER of fancy dress Wayne Hamlet has made a comedic video pretending to work a Toowoomba street corner after his business, Impact Lighting Co, was rocked by coronavirus restrictions.

Andrew Coates from Salt Studios helped produce the video in which Mr Hamlet encourages the public to book their future events now to "keep the events industry off the streets".

Standing on the corner of Margaret and Ruthven Sts dressed in a blond wig and a corset, Mr Hamlet said it was the most popular corner in Toowoomba.

"In a couple of weeks, I think every one of these corners will be full," Mr Hamlet said in the video.

" … I'm lucky to have a wife and kids who support me getting a second line of work."

Keep our event industry off the streets.... Start planning your future events today. Video - Andrew & Matt from Salt... Posted by Impact Lighting Co. on Monday, 23 March 2020

When The Chronicle caught up with Mr Hamlet, he said he had received a great response from the video which had received more than 22,000 views on Facebook.

"The week I came up with the idea as a lot of our industry is shut down," he said.

"It was one of the first and there was a lot of doom and gloom.

"So we thought we'd create something that would make people laugh with.

"We like to look on the brighter side of things and have a laugh.

"We had a lot of fun making the video."

After his wife and daughter both refused to film the video, Mr Coates offered to get on board along with makeup artist Stacey Morris from Mirror Mirror.

For more information on the business, search Impact Lighting Co on Facebook.