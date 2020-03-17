VIDEO: Hundreds hit Gympie supermarkets for special early trading

Gympie pensioners were given access to an hour's shopping at Woolworths this morning at 7am. Gympie Times journalist captured the busy scene.

SHOPPERS and supermarket staff had an early and busy start this morning, with special access at major supermarkets for pensioners, to allow them to obtain goods they need, as coronavirus alarm leads to shortages of many supermarket items.

About 50 people were waiting outside the Gympie Woolworths when it opened at 7am, with hundreds more arriving and filling the car parks.

It was a similar story at Drakes and at Coles, at Goldfields Plaza where big crowds were awaiting the special pensioners' shopping hour announced by the store from 8am.

"You probably would have trouble getting in," said one would-be shopper.

One shopper said staff had told him there was plenty of stock in warehouses, but only so much could be transported on trucks, which had to carry all the normal restocking items as well.

He said he might have to come every day. "It's the luck of the draw to get toilet paper," said Denis Stevenson.

"I'll probably have to come in every day, because you never know when the truck will arrive."