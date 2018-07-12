Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR DELAYS: A truck hits the Normanby bridge in Gympie, with delays in place.
MAJOR DELAYS: A truck hits the Normanby bridge in Gympie, with delays in place. Josh Preston
News

VIDEO: Gympie truck crash closes Bruce Highway

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Jul 2018 12:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Police have confirmed Normanby Bridge and both lanes of the Bruce Highway will be closed for "at least an hour or two" following a truck crash this morning.

Traffic diversions in both the north and southbound routes are being enforced by Police units.

RELATED:

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy, Normanby Bridge closed after truck crash

The vehicle, carrying an unspecified heavy load, impacted with the "hole in the wall" overpass in the northbound lane of the Bruce Highway at approximately 7:20am.

A Gympie Police officer said the load had become unbalanced after the impact, and cranes would be required on scene to re-balance the load before the truck can continue.

Inspectors and engineers from the Department of Main Roads will be on scene to inspect the stability of the bridge.

bruce highway exclusive footage gympie motorists normanby bridge truck crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie council sets a new record as it works on region

    premium_icon Gympie council sets a new record as it works on region

    Council News "Shovel ready” projects a boon for securing funding for new developments - but not all offer are taken up.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

    premium_icon RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

    News The survey retrieved 1643 responses.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    As private hospitals close across Qld, good news for Gympie

    premium_icon As private hospitals close across Qld, good news for Gympie

    Health Future of region's private health service revealed.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    If you're going to be an idiot, don't take people with you

    premium_icon If you're going to be an idiot, don't take people with you

    Opinion Stupidity has to be the most resilient human trait.

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners