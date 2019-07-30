VIDEO: Gympie parents protest school zone danger

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Gympie dad Raymond Johnson with the speed signs he made last week. He wants motorists to adhere to the 40kmh speed limit set between 2-4pm outside Gympie Central State School.

"SOMEONE is going to get killed if motorists don't slow down,” a Gympie parent said outside Gympie Central State School this afternoon.

Parents said they are "sick and tired” of seeing motorists ignoring school zone signage and racing through Lawrence Street at 60kmh instead of 40kmh.

Some said there had been many close-calls.

Gympie dad, Raymond Johnson, made up a banner last week that says "School 40km”.

Starting last Friday, Mr Johnson has been holding up the sign to oncoming motorists out the front of Gympie Central School, requesting they slow down.

"I've been in Gympie for the past two years and I am just getting tired of seeing motorists not adhering to the speed limit in school zones,” he said.

"It's getting worse and something needs to be done. I told the lollipop lady the other day that she is game doing what she does, because motorists just fly past her. It's very dangerous.”

Mr Johnson said on any given afternoon there would be around 20 motorists speeding past the school.

"It's nearly every second car,” he said.

"They are just coming out of anywhere. There are so many different streets that come into this area.”

Mr Johnson said he would love to see an all-day school zone implemented outside Gympie Central State School.

"I'd rather an all-day one. No one speeds up at Gympie West,” he said.

Another fed up parent who didn't want to be named said Central isn't an isolated incident and it shows motorists are "pig ignorant,” and don't give a "rats ass.”

"There are so many accidents coming from James Nash State High onto Pine Street because people are in a mad rush and they don't see the cars coming up that hill.”

Mr Johnson said he would love to see motorists take the message to "slow down” on board.

"If there was another (speed) sign put here on the corner, I think it would help,” he said.

