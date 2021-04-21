VIDEO: Fire destroys family home near Tin Can Bay

UPDATE:

Three occupants of a lowset, weatherboard home in Osborne Court at Wallu have escaped with their lives, but a raging fire has completely destroyed their home this afternoon.

Emergency services said the occupants were at home at the time the fire started late this morning but managed to escape uninjured.

WALLU HOUSE FIRE 2:

Surrounded by bushland and with a large shed out the back, firefighters arrived at the home located at the end of a long driveway to find the building completely engulfed in flames just after midday.

A lack of onsite water is believed to have hampered efforts to bring the blaze under control, as water had to be sourced from Tin Can Bay.

A toy truck in front of the gutted building indicates at least one small child may have lived at the property.

Four Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews, four rural fire units, paramedics and police attended.

An investigation will now begin into the cause of the fire.

EARLIER:

Queensland Fire and Emergency received reports of a house fire at Wallu and have sent two crews to the scene.

The suspected blaze is said to be burning in Osborne Court.

More to come.

