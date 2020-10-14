Menu
News

VIDEO: Drama in town as truck loaded with hay catches fire

Maddie Manwaring
scott kovacevic
,
14th Oct 2020 12:12 PM
FIREFIGHTERS and an ambulance crew rushed to a large truck fire in a residential street in Gympie today.

The fully-loaded hay truck caught fire on Cootharaba Road earlier today, and a QFES spokesperson said one crew arrived on scene just before 12pm and proceeded to put the fire out.

The large hay truck caught fire in Gympie this morning
One ambulance crew was also on scene. Nobody was injured and QFES was unable to say at the time what caused the hay to ignite.

Lanes were blocked and traffic was diverted for a while.

A hay truck has caught fire in Gympie
More to follow.

