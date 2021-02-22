Video: 'Disgraceful' crowd booing mars Open final

Shot of the night goes to Medvedev!

The Australian Open crowd has been labelled a "disgrace" and told to "grow up" after derailing Sunday night's trophy presentation.

In a bizarre end to what has been an incredibly difficult five weeks for tennis in this country, a large section of the Rod Laver Arena crowd booed when a COVID vaccine and the Victorian Government were mentioned.

Tennis Australia executive Jayne Hrdlicka even had to stop to quell the crowd at one point during her speech.

Hrdlicka's first statement to be met with widespread boos from the crowd was: "It's been a time of deep loss and extraordinary sacrifice for everyone.

— Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) February 21, 2021

"With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in many countries around the world, it's now a time for optimism and hope for the future," she said.

The boos continued when Hrdlicka mentioned the work the Victorian Government had done in putting on this year's event.

By the end of her speech Hrdlicka's patience was wearing thin. "You are a very opinionated group of people, but whether you're at home or here tonight, we are really thankful that you're here. We look forward to seeing you next year."

Retired Australian tennis player Rennae Stubbs slammed the antics of those who booed.

"These fans booing are disgraceful! Honestly!!! Grow up!" she posted on Twitter.

She wasn't the only one who called out the antics, with media around the world shocked at what they heard.

— Jono (@jonokik) February 21, 2021

"And so ends the 2021 Australian Open, with the crowd booing vaccines as Djokovic raises the trophy. It was a weird-ass five weeks in Australia, tennis," said New York Times reporter Ben Rothenberg.

"The Australian Open has remarkably somehow come to a successful conclusion. But between players giving tournament director Craig Tiley 'significant abuse' and spectators booing the mention of vaccines at the trophy ceremony, it really has brought out some morons," said tennis writer Stuart Fraser.

Djokovic is well known for his anti-vax views.

