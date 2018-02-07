Menu
Dash cam footage captures motorway chaos

DASH cam footage has emerged of a dramatic three car pileup on a South East Queensland on ramp heading to the Sunshine Coast.
Matty Holdsworth
by

The footage shows one vehicle plough into a utility causing it to roll over its back.

The ute then spun on its head for several seconds.

The third car managed to avoid most of the chaos and pulled in behind the pair.

Motorists left, right and centre rushed to the aid of the vehicles involved, running towards the scene.

The video - posted on social media last week by Queensland Dashcam - was edited and has been viewed more than 6000 times.

Local Partners