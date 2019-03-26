Menu
CALL FOR ACTION: Curra resident Trevor Harvey was an eye-witness to a crash yesterday morning on Curra Estate Road and says the roads need to be widened and bus stops installed for school children. Philippe Coquerand
CALL FOR ACTION: Curra resident Trevor Harvey was an eye-witness to a crash yesterday morning on Curra Estate Road and says the roads need to be widened and bus stops installed for school children. Philippe Coquerand
VIDEO: Curra resident calls for action after accident

Philippe Coquerand
27th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
CURRA residents are calling for a road to be widened and speed limit reduced after a five-year-old girl was struck by a small SUV on Curra Estate Rd yesterday morning.

UPDATE:

Fun loving 5-year-old 'stable' after Curra accident

Five -year-old Destiny Blaxland is recovering at Lady Cilento after being hit by a car yesterday morning outside her Curra property. CONTRIBUTED
Five -year-old Destiny Blaxland is recovering at Lady Cilento after being hit by a car yesterday morning outside her Curra property. CONTRIBUTED

Destiny Blaxland, 5, boarded Bartons Bus for Chatsworth State School at 7.40am when she reportedly got back off the bus to fetch a forgotten school bag and was hit behind the bus by a passing car.

Neighbour Trevor Harvey was putting out his wheelie bins when he heard screams from Destiny's mother.

"I heard the child's mum say 'Stop! Stop! Stop! And then bang,” Mr Harvey said.

A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car after exiting a bus at Curra this morning. Philippe Coquerand
A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car after exiting a bus at Curra this morning. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Harvey said Gympie Regional Council needed to take action to ensure school children were kept safe.

"We have B-doubles and cane truck drivers going through Curra Estate Rd all the time,” he said.

"It's not their fault, but we need this road to be widened.

"I also think we need designated bus stops that are covered so the children don't have to walk across the road and endanger themselves.”

A council spokeswoman said with every incident, data was generated to help assess the safety and functionality of Gympie roads.

Gympie police are still investigating the incident.

