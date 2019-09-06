VIDEO: Cool drone footage of stage 2 Mary River Rail Trail

GETTING CLOSER: The Gympie River to Rail Trail, from 400m in the air.

River to rail stage 2: A walk-through of the latest stage developments for the river to rail in Gympie.

WITHIN the next few months walkers, kayakers and picnickers will be able to enjoy the fully completed River to Rail Trail.

The 2.2km extension of the trail runs from The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports complex, past the aquatic centre and to the Rattler Railway station, forming both stages 2 and 3 of the project.

Stage 2 of the River to Rail Trail is almost complete. Troy Jegers

Drone footage taken on Thursday afternoon shows part of the new track at The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area.

Stage 2 is expected to be finished by next month, and Stage 1 already runs from the Gympie Weir to The Sands, to a 3.6km return.

Path construction for Stage 3 is underway near One Mile Oval. It is expected to be finished by November.

The $1 million project involved the removal of weeds and planting of new species along the path.

Crossing points are being built at White's Gully (a culvert crossing), Deep Creek (pedestrian bridge) and Pengelly's bridge (using the existing footpath). New canoe and kayak launch points are to be installed for water enthusiasts.

"The section of the trail will allow recreational users and tourists better access and linkages from the Mary River area through to the Gympie town centre, as well as to key tourism destinations,” a council spokeswoman said.

Stage 3 is fully funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.