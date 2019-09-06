Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GETTING CLOSER: The Gympie River to Rail Trail, from 400m in the air.
GETTING CLOSER: The Gympie River to Rail Trail, from 400m in the air. Troy Jegers
News

VIDEO: Cool drone footage of stage 2 Mary River Rail Trail

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Sep 2019 5:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITHIN the next few months walkers, kayakers and picnickers will be able to enjoy the fully completed River to Rail Trail.

SEE MORE:

SNEAK PEEK: Amazing drone footage of the next river trail

Rail Trail walkers at risk from 'dodgy' bridge

The 2.2km extension of the trail runs from The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area and One Mile Sports complex, past the aquatic centre and to the Rattler Railway station, forming both stages 2 and 3 of the project.

Stage 2 of the River to Rail Trail is almost complete.
Stage 2 of the River to Rail Trail is almost complete. Troy Jegers

Drone footage taken on Thursday afternoon shows part of the new track at The Sands through the Victoria Bridge Conservation Area.

Stage 2 is expected to be finished by next month, and Stage 1 already runs from the Gympie Weir to The Sands, to a 3.6km return.

Path construction for Stage 3 is underway near One Mile Oval. It is expected to be finished by November.

The $1 million project involved the removal of weeds and planting of new species along the path.

Crossing points are being built at White's Gully (a culvert crossing), Deep Creek (pedestrian bridge) and Pengelly's bridge (using the existing footpath). New canoe and kayak launch points are to be installed for water enthusiasts.

"The section of the trail will allow recreational users and tourists better access and linkages from the Mary River area through to the Gympie town centre, as well as to key tourism destinations,” a council spokeswoman said.

Stage 3 is fully funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland Program.

drone footage gympie mary river rail trail rail trail river to rail river to rail trail
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Make the most of your digital subscription

    premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

    News There is so much more it will blow your mind

    MAP: 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    MAP: 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

    News Don't miss these 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

    Major twist in Kenneth Ernst child abuse sentence

    premium_icon Major twist in Kenneth Ernst child abuse sentence

    Crime Ernst’s fate in the immediate future is still unclear

    VOTE NOW: 21 Gympie GPs who deserve your vote for top doctor

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: 21 Gympie GPs who deserve your vote for top doctor

    News 'No matter what time of day or night, he is always willing to help'