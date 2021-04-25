Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

2021 Anzac Day march at Glenwood on the Fraser Coast
News

VIDEO: Coast town holds first Dawn Service at new memorial

Carlie Walker
25th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

For the first time, the town of Glenwood marked Anzac Day at the site of its own war memorial, with more than 100 people attending the dawn service.

The passion project of Vietnam veteran Bob Bath, the Glenwood memorial drew a big crowd to the Glenwood Progress Association Hall on Sunday.

At the service was Dawn Watkins, laying a wreath in honour of her daughter's service in Iraq.

Her daughter now lives in Perth.

With her was Jan Darr, whose husband Ken Chapman served at Timor-Leste in the United Nations peacekeeping force.

He served in the defence force for 35 years.

The Glenwood War Memorial was only completed a few weeks ago, in time for Anzac Day.

Ms Darr said the day meant a lot to all the veterans.

Originally published as VIDEO: Coast town holds first Dawn Service at new memorial

anzac day services dawn service glenwood
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five Gympie Devils superstars earn Falcons Battalion duties

        Premium Content Five Gympie Devils superstars earn Falcons Battalion duties

        News The Devils will play host to Beerwah in Gympie this afternoon for some blockbuster Anzac Day action.

        Anzac Day ‘an integral part of our nation’s story’

        Premium Content Anzac Day ‘an integral part of our nation’s story’

        News “Today we pause and reflect on the courage and sacrifice of our Australian defence...

        Hammers young gun with ‘speed to burn’ earns Qld rep call-up

        Premium Content Hammers young gun with ‘speed to burn’ earns Qld rep call-up

        News The 18-year-old will head to Cairns to represent the Gold City on the big stage...

        ‘Nothing left but ashes’ for Gympie family after house fire

        Premium Content ‘Nothing left but ashes’ for Gympie family after house fire

        News “We are desperately reaching out to the community for support of any kind to help...