VIDEO: Coast town holds first Dawn Service at new memorial

2021 Anzac Day march at Glenwood on the Fraser Coast

For the first time, the town of Glenwood marked Anzac Day at the site of its own war memorial, with more than 100 people attending the dawn service.

The passion project of Vietnam veteran Bob Bath, the Glenwood memorial drew a big crowd to the Glenwood Progress Association Hall on Sunday.

At the service was Dawn Watkins, laying a wreath in honour of her daughter's service in Iraq.

Her daughter now lives in Perth.

With her was Jan Darr, whose husband Ken Chapman served at Timor-Leste in the United Nations peacekeeping force.

He served in the defence force for 35 years.

The Glenwood War Memorial was only completed a few weeks ago, in time for Anzac Day.

Ms Darr said the day meant a lot to all the veterans.

