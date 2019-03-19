VIDEO: Candidates respond to Great Koala National Park plans

NEW BUB: Baby Macadamia is the first of twelve koala joeys born this season at Australia Zoo.

The Coffs Coast Advocate spoke to candidates in the March 23 state election about the emerging plans for a Great Koala National Park.

See what the candidates had to say: