VIDEO: Brave Gympie 9yo boy saves dad's life

BRAVE ACTIONS: 9-year-old Gympie student Rafferty Kanofski saved his dad's life on August 10 after he sustained serious lacerations to his leg after an angle grinder 'kicked up' and cut him causing him serious bleeding. Rafferty called 000 and helped his dad as much as he could until paramedics took over. He was today recognised for his bravery and courage at an assembly at Jones Hill State School.

VIDEO: Gympie 9yo boy saves dad's life: WARNING - This video contains graphic images of the deep laceration that Glazier Steven Kanofski endured after an angle grinder cut his left leg on August 10. His son was awarded for his bravery at assembly at Jones Hill State School this morning. He phoned 000 and helped his father until paramedics arrived at his home.

CALM, collected and unafraid, a nine-year-old Gympie student called 000 after his father lacerated his right leg with an angle grinder at their property two months ago.

A Year 4 student at Jones Hill State School, Rafferty Kanofski (pictured) and his four-year-old brother Carter were at home with their father, Steven, when the accident occurred at midday on Saturday, August 10.

PROUD PARENTS: Steven Kanofski and his partner Felicity Burridge with children Rafferty and Carter at Jones Hill State School today. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Kanofski was grinding a retaining wall and refining some railway sleepers out the back of his Cox Rd property when he became distracted. In a split second the grinder kicked back - giving him a 150mm-long cut to his leg.

With no phone in sight, Mr Kanofski said his first priority was to get help.

Steven Kanofski had a 150mm laceration which was caused by the angle grinder on Saturday August 10. Felicity Burridge

"Adrenaline kicked in straight away, me working with the tools day in and day out. I knew what had happened, it was caught in my pants and it wanted to keep going," he said.

"It was just lucky the seam of my shorts had actually cut the grinder to a halt, enough to get it away from my leg to cut the power.

"I had to drag my leg about 20m up to the house and by then the boys had gotten to me and called. I pretty much dropped to the ground and these boys found me where I was."

While Rafferty was phoning 000 and speaking to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman to get immediate help, his younger brother was finding towels to help wrap around his father's leg.

Critical Care paramedic Dean Ellaby with Jones Hill State School deputy principal Stacey Seed, principal James Watt, with Raffert Kanofski and his mother Felicity Burridge, father Steven and his younger son Carter Kanofski. Philippe Coquerand

Rafferty's bravery was recognised at the whole-school assembly today where he received a medal from principal James Watt that read "Rafferty Kanofski - for acting with courage and calmness in an emergency situation in August".

Mr Watt said the school community along with his family were all proud of his heroic actions.

"Jones Hill and his family and friends are very proud of Rafferty and the courage and bravery he showed to help his dad in an urgent situation," he said.

"We thought it was a very important message. Rafferty kept calm in the accident and it wouldn't have been pleasant seeing Dad injured. He has basically saved his dad's life."

Rafferty was joined by his proud parents and the first responder, critical care paramedic Dean Ellaby who assisted Mr Kanofski with his injury.

Rafferty Kanofski receiving the award from Critical Care paramedic Dean Ellaby. Philippe Coquerand

Mr Ellaby said the situation could have been a lot worse if the cut was a few centimetres higher.

"He was lucky. If it had happened a little higher or towards the middle of his leg, it would have taken out his femoral artery," he said.

"It had the potential to be life-threatening, as it was, no, as it was well contained.

"Grinders and circular saws are the most common domestic tool injury that we go to. My neighbour had done the same thing with a circular saw on his hand, so we go to them regularly."

Rafferty, the humble hero, struggles to deal with the events of August 10 and tears well up.

Steven and his son Rafferty Kanofski. Philippe Coquerand

"I just told Rafferty, Dad needs help and he took over from there," Mr Kanofski said.

"He remained calm and he gave his brother instructions which were followed.

"You don't know how they're going to react in those situations.

"I'm sure when they get asked to check if Dad is breathing and conscious and stuff, it is a big deal.

"It comes out every now and again."

Mr Kanofski was initially taken to Gympie Hospital then to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he stayed for a week.

He has since returned to work.