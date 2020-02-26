VIDEO: 230 students, 13 schools at annual CCC Leaders event

WATCH: Gympie students on what makes a good leader: Gympie primary school students explain what a good leader means and what attributes a good leader, during their annual leaders day at Cooloola Christian College yesterday.

BEING a good role model and having a great character are traits that make a good leader, Cooloola Christian College deputy principal Ross Waltisbuhl said yesterday.

More than 230 primary school students from 13 schools across region converged on the CCC school grounds for the annual Gympie Primary Leaders Day.

"Most of these students are from Year 5 or 6 and a lot of them have leadership responsibilities in their school, but we believe every young person can be a leader whether they wear a badge or not," Mr Waltisbuhl said.

"It's about stepping up and making a difference and you don't have to wear a badge to do that."

Cooloola Christian College primary school leaders Emilie Ellingsen, Tasma Hehir and Sienna Downing. Picture: Shane Zahner

Chatsworth State School primary school leader Kadeyn Barton said being a good leader requires someone to be honest and truthful. "What makes a good school leader is to be honest, truthful and not lying and to always do good things so the young ones can look up to you and do the same thing as you," he said. The leaders day has been running at CCC for the past seven years and is always a huge success.

Hannah Ward and Ryali Wallace in the canoes. Picture: Shane Zahner

Yesterday guest speaker John Zeckendorf talked about being the first Tasmanian to climb Everest and the 25th Australian to achieve the 7-summit mountaineering challenge; he also talked about making goals and overcoming obstacles.

Students participated in rock climbing, a milk crate stack, canoeing, orienteering, team activities, art and music.

Students Cameron McIntyre, Rylan Kidd, Luc Yllera, Lachlan McDonald, Piper Hartigan, Naomi Slater and Tayla Billing from Pomona State Schoo. Picture: Shane Zahner

"We want to thank all the schools for committing to the leadership day and we want to thank all our partners who have made it possible through sponsorship," Mr Waltisbuhl said. "We'd also like to thank John Zeckendorf for coming all the way from Tasmania."