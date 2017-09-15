Victory for new training centre

HOSPITALITY: Victory College barista and instructor Dylan Costin with student Chanelle Hehir work under pressure to keep up with the orders from 30 guests at the new Victory College hospitality wing opening on Friday.

HOSPITALITY: Victory College barista and instructor Dylan Costin with student Chanelle Hehir work under pressure to keep up with the orders from 30 guests at the new Victory College hospitality wing opening on Friday. arthur gorrie

STUDENTS at Victory College in Gympie will cook up new career paths with a new Hospitality Centre and classrooms, thanks to funding from the Australian Government.

The funding was announced under difficult circumstances, by Education and Training Minister Simon Birmingham and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

A parliamentary sitting prevented either from being present, but Mr O'Brien's wife, Sharon O'Brien welcomed the chance to represent her husband, saying it was "all part of being married to a politician.”

The federal government contributed $355,000 through the Capital Grants Program towards the $1,565,284 project, which was used to construct a Hospitality Centre, including a cooking room, a preparation area, an office, a cool room, storage, a wash-up area, a veranda and a secondary classroom.

But distance did not prevent Mr O'Brien from congratulating the school and its community supporters.

"The Hospitality Centre will allow students to gain practical skills that will help them get a job in the fast-paced and growing hospitality industry, as well as encouraging them to expand their everyday knowledge of cooking and food hygiene,” he said in a prepared statement.

The funding was also used to build new primary school facilities including two classrooms, two withdrawal areas, a storage area, two outdoor learning areas, an outdoor covered lunch area and a veranda.

"This funding will also create an improved environment for the younger students to learn and play, with new classrooms, a lunch area and outdoor learning areas.”

The Capital Grants Program provides infrastructure capital for non-government schools to improve infrastructure where they otherwise may not have enough money.

Mr Birmingham said students and the whole school community would benefit from these new facilities.