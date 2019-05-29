Victory College student sings her way to sports stardom

SPORTING LIFE: Victory College star student Ruby Aitofi has a full schedule of sporting commitments, but still finds time for multiple musical interests.

SPORTING LIFE: Victory College star student Ruby Aitofi has a full schedule of sporting commitments, but still finds time for multiple musical interests. Troy Jegers

RUBY Aitofi's amazing range of sporting talents might seem like a full time job.

But the Victory College star student's interests in music would be enough to make up another full time job at least.

"I do sports,” she said, in what amounted to a considerable understatement from the Year 8 athlete and musician.

She certainly does.

"I play basketball in the Wide Bay competition, playing for the Gympie team,” she said.

And that does not stop her playing netball as well, at two levels - for Wide Bay Netball and at club level for Storm netball.

When that is not taking up much of her time and energy, there is also her high-level rugby league, cicket and athletics.

She plays for Wide Bay in rugby league and at club level for the Noosa Pirates, as well for the school in the inter-school competition.

And there is no rest in the football off-season, when she plays for Wide Bay Cricket and Wide Bay athletics in the state competition.

Ruby was awarded the school's Sports Person of the Year two years running - last year and 2017.

And that award is open to all students, meaning she was selected out of a field of student athletes that included older school mates as well.

But there is some relief and recovery time on weekends, sometimes.

"Every day is training and I have Saturday or Sunday off, unless I'm playing for competition,” she said.

In amongst all that, there are her varied musical talents.

Many people have enough trouble mastering even the basics of one musical instrument or other related talent.

She sings, as well as playing guitar and piano.