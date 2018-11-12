Victory College pays tribute to high achievers of 2018

Photos View Photo Gallery

VICTORY College principal Brett Costin's address to the college awards night at the Pavilion on Friday night.

"At Victory College, we acknowledge that every child is also a magnificent creation of God, unique, gifted and able to give something unique to the world if they are inspired. As William Butler Yeats once said, "Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire”.

It was pleasing to see students' educational fires lit throughout the year, from the young boy in the lower primary who didn't like to read but our librarian inspired to take an amusing book home to read to Dad. He had such a great time that the next day after reading sections to his whole class, he was asking for another book.

In senior school, students were encouraged to enter an art competition and one girl wasthenselected to be trained and to hold an art exhibition at the Gympie Gallery. As an educator or a parent, it is terrific to see fires lit in the hearts and minds of our young people.

Throughout 2018 we have continued to be a collaborative, creative and courageous community building key competencies for the future. We have moved forward with restorative practice and watched as students have matured as they learn to restore relationships they have damaged through undisciplined habits. Our teachers have worked collaboratively with each other and with other colleges to develop and improve their skills and understanding so they can continue to produce quality learning environments for our students.

Throughout the year, our students have collaborated to support the community service goal of 1000 hours of Community Service. Volunteering to hold barbeques at Cherbourg State School, served at Little Kids Big Day out, picking up rubbish at Clean Up Australia Day, and packing food hampers at Victory Care Service to name just a few.

The continual growth in technology has given our students skills that were not even a part of educators' thoughts a few years ago. Our Year 7's being the first class to obtain their drone licenses and our after school primary stem classes learning how to design code and control Sphero Robots - even having fun holding bot wars. These technologies are not just about fun but about thinking critically, collaborative, creatively and problem-solving future-oriented situations.

This year was our second year of entering Opti-Minds, resulted in our students making it to the state final where they performed admirably against students two years their senior and gained invaluable experiences. Our College is continuing to grow and develop, and in 2019 we will see the completion of our roofed equestrian, new bus bays, new Reception, and a new senior classrooms. We will also continue to develop our teaching and learning framework with a student centered Middle school program, and continued improvement in rigour in all areas.

Our theme for 2019 is "Connected” connected through a Christ-Centered Student focused- Futures Oriented Quality Educational framework that develops future community leaders. Connected in places you would not think, like our local speedway community who as a community have supported our student-built College's speedway car in the national speedway competition. Connected in collaboration with other schools to develop our Mathematics and English subjects to an even higher level. Connected with our community to build on our volunteer service to teach our students, it is more of a blessing to give than to receive.

We are proud of our students and teachers for the incredible work they do. We are in challenging times for Christian education as it seems that religious freedoms are being challenged. For some, it may seem insignificant and unimportant that our college has Christian teachers and a weekly chapel that all students attend but research tells us that this is good for your child's future health.

Recent research from Harvard University published in September 2018, which studied adolescents over an eight-year period found that participation in religious services at least weekly in childhood and adolescence resulting in a student being approximately 18 per cent more likely to report higher happiness as young adults (ages 23-30) than those who never attended services. They were also 29 per cent more likely to volunteer in their communities and 33 per cent less likely to use illicit drugs

It is through connectedness with God that we have created the pleasant atmosphere that people who visit our College comment on and allowed us to win the people's choice award at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce's Business Awards. This connectedness with God and each other is the reason; it is crucial that we continue to be allowed to employ Christian teachers with the faith and ethos that has made our College a place where hope, love, faith, understanding, honour, excellence and service are reflected through a quality Christ-centered education.

To our Year 12 and all our students - you are a group who have never experienced the frustration of making a playlist by recording on tape your favourite songs of the radio only to have the DJ come in and ruin the song by talking over it. You have never known what it's like to have monthly texting limits or to wait three days for the photos to be developed at the chemist only to find you had a thumb over the lens that ruined the one photo you really wanted.

Many things have changed over your lifetime, but some things do not change; the wisdom that comes from the Bible, from wise men and women in your life and from life's lessons that you will have to learn.

Solomon, the great King of Israel, once said Go to the ant, you sluggard;consider its ways and be wise! (Proverbs 6:6)

E.O. Wilson a biologist and the world's leading authority on ants has done that all his life and has after studying ants came up with this advice. 'You are capable of more than you know. Choose a goal that seems right for you and strive to be the best, however hard the path. Aim high. Behave honorably. Prepare to be alone at times, and to endure failure. Persist! The world needs all you can give'.

So hold to the core values you have learnt at Victory College and shine. The world needs all you can give.

Major Awards

Middle College Sports Person of the Year: Mason Drescher and Ruby Aitofi.

Senior College Sports Person of the Year: Keneisha Finch and Kye Stevens.

Performing Arts Award: Alicia Snowden.

Resilience Award: Liam Krueger and Tristan Sik.

Job Match Award: Braden Bush-Micklewright.

Roadcraft Award: Ben Allen.

Gympie Council Citizenship Award: Caitlin Bennett.

Long Tan Awards: Elijah Allen (Year 10) and Katelyn Brading (Year 12).

University of the Sunshine Coast Rise and Shine Award: Daisy Karner and Nicholas Tidy.

Community & Cultural Leadership Award: Hannah Brebner.

Rotary All-Rounder Award: Mitchell Gainsford.

Caltex All-Rounder Award: Rachel McKee.

Victory College Faith & Service Award: Nashota Gills (Middle College) and Katelyn Brading (Senior College).

Victory College Exemplary Student Award: Molly Kellerher (Middle College) and Laura Newman (Senior College).

Dux: Rebecca King (Middle College) and Lillian Donald (Senior College).

Journey Award: Tiama Caulfield.