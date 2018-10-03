Victory college kids on path to State finals

The VC Vipers team with their winning certificates and trophy after the regional finals for the Opti-Minds Challenge. From left is Jack Ritchie, Joey Hardy, Jacquelyn Pekar, Harry Perkins and teacher Mark Yeates.

FOUR students from Victory College are challenging themselves to think differently about problem solving.

Joey Hardy, Jacquelyn Pekar, Harry Perkins and Jack Ritchie make up the VC Vipers.

Recently the students led by their teacher Mark Teake, won the regional finals in the Opti-Minds Challenge on the Sunshine Coast, a competition that has state, national and international ties and is run by the University of Queensland and James Cook University.

The competition is designed to challenge students to think "outside the box” and instil a "pro-active mindset” that encourages innovation and initiative.

The first challenge, which they passed with flying colours, was to build a structure.

For the state finals, the team was instructed to come up with a way to solve a problem they felt passionate about.

The team has come up with a very different problem and solution for the state finals at the St Lucia campus of UQ for next weekend.

Mr Teake said rather than go with a tradition science or engineering problem, the team chose to venture into the science of psychology to tackle common mental health issues.

Their solution was to use four characters from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh that exhibit classic mental health symptoms and to use these characters on t-shirts to raise awareness of the issues and offer advice on what friends, family and everyone can to do to help sufferers.

"On the front of the t-shirt is the problem and on the back is the solution,” Mr Teake said.

The design on the back of the 'Eating Disorder' t-shirt, part of the VC Vipers Opti-Minds solution to their challenge problem. Mark Yeates

Each of the characters suffers from a different issue: Winnie the Pooh has an eating disorder, Eeyore suffers from depression, Piglet has anxiety and Tigger has ADHD.

Mr Teake said the team's Opti-Minds problem and solution was radically different to other problems which other teams might present in traditional sciences and was excited for the team to see how it will be received by the judges at the state finals.

The team will also have a problem given to them to tackle at the state finals and they will have a set amount of time to come up with an innovative solution.

"We don't know what that challenge will be but they'll only be given a couple of hours to solve it,” Mr Teake said.

The national and international finals will be on the same weekend at UQ.