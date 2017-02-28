Victory Care to take a two-month break

Kevin Dailly and Victory Care services have been h a community mainstay for six years.

A COMMUNITY staple for the past six years, Victory Care Services is closing its doors for two months to give volunteers a breather.

A spokeswoman for Victory Church said the break was necessary for the health of the service's dedicated volunteers.

"Pastor George Miller has seen the continued hard work and dedication by community pastors Kevin and Rosemary Dailly and the wonderful volunteers.

"Because the welfare of the staff and volunteers of Victory Church is a priority, Pastor Miller felt that there was no alternative but to temporarily close the Care Service.

"We feel for the community because Victory Care Services has been an incredible blessing to those who needed the support.

"We apologise that we need to close for a time, but we do plan to reopen once our staff are rested.”

Victory Care is a community welfare service that offers assistance to hundreds of people across Gympie and Maryborough including weekly food sales and free food days.