Victorious Gal calls out another UFC great

Paul Gallen wants to fight Aussie UFC star Robert Whittaker after beating Mark Hunt on Wednesday night

Paul Gallen wants to fight Aussie UFC star Robert Whittaker after beating Mark Hunt on Wednesday night

First, Paul Gallen went and upset a UFC legend.

Then, with that job complete, the undefeated heavyweight did his best to upset Australia's first ever UFC champ - saying he would get "smacked" in any title re-match - as he looks to create would could be the biggest payday of his fighting career against Robert Whittaker.

Gallen shocked the bookies, and more than a few fight fans, on Wednesday night when he won a unanimous points decision win over cult KO legend Hunt, despite being rocked in both the second and fourth rounds with an overhand right and left hook respectively.

Paul Gallen took down Mark Hunt in a unanimous points decision.

After winning on the cards of all three judges, the Cronulla Sharks great then went and called out Whittaker as his next opponent.

Speaking with News Corp in his dressing room after the win, Gallen suggested Whittaker had no chance of reclaiming the UFC middleweight title he lost to New Zealand champion Israel Adesdanya in 2019, saying: "He gets smacked every day of the week".

The comment is potentially be the first sledge in what would prove a hyped fight between the pair, with Gallen adamant he is the best fight for the western Sydney MMA star.

Currently, Whittaker is the UFC middleweight division's No.1 contender and looking to secure a rematch with Adesanya, who took his gold strap in October 2019.

Two warriors have WILD ending: Boxing: Darragh Foley and Ty Telford went toe to toe for a full ten rounds, with some mesmerising highlights coming in the final two rounds of the fight.

However, Gallen - who is now undefeated in 11 heavyweight bouts - suggested he was the best fight Whittaker could take to start 2021.

The former NSW Origin skipper was quick to add, however, he also had a number of other potential options on the table including Sonny Bill Williams, Barry Hall, even hulking Melbourne Stormer Nelson Asofa-Solomona who "hit me up (for a fight) after the NRL grand final".

Speaking with News Corp earlier this week, Whittaker's agent Titus Day suggested his charge, who has dropped only one of his past 12 UFC fights, would not fight Gallen for any less than $1.5 million.

Asked about that figure after his shock win over Hunt, the former Sharks star said: "Whittaker's asking for $1.5 million but what else has he got?

"He's got Israel Adesanya as his only good fight.

"And Adesanya smacks him every day of the week because he's one of a kind, he's special.

"Other than that, Whittaker goes back and fights the division's other guys.

"And maybe he beats them to fight Adesanya again. Otherwise he becomes a journeyman for guys on the way up.

"I've got other options … (and while) the money may not be the same, if I have two or three of them they're against guys where I should win.

"So Rob has to be realistic.

"But I don't give a s**t if they pay him $1.5 million. But I'm getting the same.

"That's it. That is what it's going to be."

While Hunt is understood to have $750,000 for the Gallen fight, the retired NRL star confirmed he definitely earned less for a bout he won on all three judges scorecards.

He added promoters Matt and George Rose had to be "realistic" when sorting his next fight, and organise a 50/50 split even if his rival was Whittaker.

"No one else in Australia was game enough to fight Hunt," he said.

"No one else had the balls to get in the ring with him.

"So what options did he have?

"But I've just told you, I've got four or five other options.

"And I don't have to do this if I don't want to.

"I'm with Channel Nine, I've got a great job.

"I've got a great job with the Sharks and other things behind me.

"I don't need to carry on about it but I don't need to be doing this. But I enjoy it and if the business side of it is right I'll do it."

Originally published as Victorious Gal calls out another UFC great