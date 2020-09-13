Victoria records 41 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded 41 new virus cases on Sunday after the state recorded the lowest number in three months a day earlier.

On the day strict lockdown measures were originally drafted to ease, seven deaths have also been reported.

On Saturday, Victoria recorded 37 new coronavirus infections, which was the lowest daily increase since June 26.

The Sunday tally is lower than Friday's 43, which fell from 51 the day before.

#COVID19VicData for 13 September, 2020.

Yesterday there were 41 new cases reported and 7 lives lost. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.

More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/xylZ2wnfcp — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 12, 2020

Sunday, September 13 was the date Victoria's harsh six-week lockdown was supposed to end, and some changes will come into effect from midnight tonight.

Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to front the media later in the day.

It comes as a second day of anti-lockdown protests are planned for Victoria on Sunday, after 14 people were charged and 51 fined on Saturday.

Protesters are expected to reveal the location of today's anti-lockdown rally after 10.30am.

