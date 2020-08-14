Menu
OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths

14th Aug 2020 8:57 AM

 

 

Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday. 

 

This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.

    How to tell you are affluent

