OUTBREAK GROWS: Victoria records 372 cases, 14 deaths
Authorities in Victoria have confirmed 372 new infections and 14 deaths linked to the disease. It comes after the 287 new cases and eight deaths yesterday.
#Covid19VicData for 14 August 2020.— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 13, 2020
372 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 14 deaths.
More detail will be provided this afternoon.
This is 94 more cases since yesterday, but the seven-day daily average shows case numbers are still trending downwards.