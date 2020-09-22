Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 28 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
22nd Sep 2020 9:03 AM

 

Victoria has recorded a slight spike in virus cases with 28, and three more deaths according to Sky News.

It comes after the state recorded just 11 on Monday - the state's lowest daily tally since June 16.

Melbourne's 14-day average continues its downward trend, dipping to 34.4.

It means the city could be on track to an easing of restrictions before the scheduled date in late October.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of lockdown measures from September 28.

The 14-day rolling average for regional Victoria is at 1.6 as of Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews raised the possibility of easing some restrictions as early as Sunday.

"We are poised to take some significant steps, albeit they are safe and steady steps on Sunday," he said on Monday.

"We are in that 30-50 band and it looks like we are going to stay there. That is really very, very important."

Mr Andrews will front the media later on Tuesday.

Originally published as Victoria records 28 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Smith ready to go in IPL

    Smith ready to go in IPL
    • 22nd Sep 2020 9:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Crews still battling Kilkivan fire following afternoon scare

        Premium Content Crews still battling Kilkivan fire following afternoon scare

        News Residents were being told to keep an eye on the movements of the fire yesterday...

        Burnett man with thousands of child porn images sent to jail

        Premium Content Burnett man with thousands of child porn images sent to jail

        Crime A South Burnett man who was caught with nearly 3000 images of child exploitation...

        Tributes flow for ‘beautiful mother’ after drowning tragedy

        Premium Content Tributes flow for ‘beautiful mother’ after drowning tragedy

        News 'This breaks my heart, she was a really lovely lady'