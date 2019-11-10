Menu
Victoria has a 17-year-old debutant

10th Nov 2019 12:30 PM

Jake Fraser-McGurk will become one of Victoria's youngest-ever players when he makes his Sheffield Shield debut on Tuesday.

And the 17-year-old batsman will be wearing the number made famous by Shane Warne.

Fraser-McGurk has been named to play against Queensland at the MCG, becoming the youngest Victorian debutant since Cameron White in 2001 and the third youngest male debutant in Victorian cricket history.

 

Fraser-McGurk has played two Second XI matches for Victoria this season, making 130 against Queensland and 78 in the second innings against South Australia last week.

He has 211 runs at an average of 52.75.

Cricket Victoria has approved his request to wear the No.23 playing shirt, the number once worn by Warne.

"I wear No.23 for a lot of teams but I'm very excited to get his number," Fraser-McGurk said.

"He (Warne) was obviously a great player for such a long time so to get that number is pretty special,"

Youngest Victorian first-class debutants: Gerry Hazlitt - 17 years 117 days Cameron White - 17 years 203 days Jake Fraser-McGurk - 17 years 215 days

