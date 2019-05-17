Victim's parents say 'no winners' as club attacker jailed

Peter and Zymar Mulcahy speak outside of the Maroochydore Courthouse after their son's attacker was sentenced to jail.

UPDATE 5PM: THE parents of a teenage boy who was randomly punched at a Noosa Heads nightclub said there were "no winners" after his attacker was jailed.

A jury found Steven Michael Newbould, 20, guilty of unlawfully assaulting Taon Mulcahy and causing him bodily harm at Rolling Rock nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, March 25 last year.

Judge Glen Cash said Newbould had not shown remorse for his actions, and though he co-operated by accepting he had punched Mr Mulcahy and caused him bodily harm, he had denied any criminal liability.

CCTV from the Rolling Rock was played to the Maroochydore District Court during an assault trial. Contributed

The Maroochydore District Court heard the attack was caught on CCTV, and showed Newbould, who was 19 at the time, punch Mr Mulcahy, then 18, at least three times, which fractured his nose and upper jaw, and chipped tooth.

Via a victim's impact statement tendered to court, Mr Mulcahy said the attack had a mental impact on him, and that he had been out of pocket after taking time off work due to his injuries.

The court heard he would have to get regular dental work as a result of his chipped tooth.

Judge Cash sentenced Newbould to 12 months' jail, suspended after he had served four months and operational for 18 months.

Newbould's mother and sister were tearful as they left the Maroochydore Courthouse, supported by two of Newbould's friends.

Mr Mulcahy's parents Peter and Zymar said they were very proud of their son, and the way he had handled himself throughout the ordeal.

"It felt good justice for a good man," Mr Mulcahy said.

EARLIER: A YOUNG man who claimed he punched a stranger in self-defence was described as "angry" and "volatile" today during the prosecution's closing statement on day two of an assault trial.

The drunken dance-floor incident between Steven Michael Newbould and his alleged victim, Taon Mulcahy, was captured on CCTV at Noosa's Rolling Rock nightclub in the early hours of March 25 last year.

It was not contested that Mr Newbould punched Mr Mulcahy, but the 20-year-old defendant pleaded not guilty on grounds he had acted in self-defence.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Marks today told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court Mr Mulcahy suffered a fractured nose and upper jaw, and lost part of his front tooth during the attack.

Peter Mulcahy and hi son Taon Mulcahy, right, pictured after the teenager was punched Noosa's Rolling Rock last year. John McCutcheon

Ms Marks urged the jury to accept Mr Mulcahy as an "honest, truthful, frank and genuine witness" and to accept his version of events which she said were consistent with the CCTV footage.

She told the court Mr Newbould had "glared intently" at Mr Mulcahy as he danced with a woman and described a number of brief interactions between the two men, before Mr Newbould ultimately grabbed Mr Mulcahy by the shirt and "swiftly and aggressively" punched him three times in the head.

She said the victim had not threatened Mr Newbould and the defendant's behaviour was "aggressive, irrational, had no legitimacy" and was "unlawful".

She urged the jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm.

Defence lawyer Nathan Turner argued the circumstances were the "other way around".

He told the court Mr Newbould felt "intimidated" by his victim and "worried" he would punch him when the pair exchanged words on the dance floor.

Steven Michael Newbould is charged with the unlawful assault of a man at a Noosa Heads nightclub in March last year. 7 News

"(Mr Newbould's) actions were not those of a volatile and angry man who punches someone for no reason," Mr Turner said, rejecting the prosecution's submission.

"He thought he was going to be assaulted, and in a split-second decision in those particular circumstances of that occasion... he made that split-second decision to lash out, to protect and defend himself."

Mr Turner said though there was no audio attached to the footage, it depicted Mr Mulcahy's left hand close to Mr Newbould's upper chest and neck.

He said though elements of his client's testimony were inconsistent with the CCTV, this was understandable given the lapse in time.

He said the defendant, the victim and all witnesses had told the court they were intoxicated at the time of the attack and had given varying versions of events.

Mr Turner suggested Mr Mulcahy had acted "holier than thou" when giving evidence yesterday and was prepared to exaggerate events to his own benefit.

Mr Turner told the court Mr Newbould's friends and witnesses in the trial had described him as being of "good character", and that they had never seen him "lash out" when they had previously consumed alcohol at venues.

Ms Marks submitted Mr Newbould's otherwise good behaviour had no bearing as "there is always a first time".

Mr Turner said even if the jury rejects Mr Mulcahy's version of events, they do not simply have to accept another.

Judge Glen Cash summarised the evidence and gave the jury directions before they retired to deliberate their verdict this afternoon.