Victim’s desperate plea after terror attack stabbing
Crime

by Chloe Lyons in London
15th May 2019 5:35 AM
A MAN was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave behind his friend who asked for help after being stabbed by a terrorist during the London Bridge attacks, an inquest has heard.

A statement by Robin Colleau - read to the Central Criminal Court by Jonathan Hough, QC - detailed the confusion of the night of June 3, 2017 when his friends, French nationals Sebastien Belanger, 36, and Alexandre Pigeard, 26, were killed.

Mr Colleau had been out drinking with Mr Belanger while watching the Champions League

Final and afterwards they decided to go to Boro Bistro where Mr Pigeard worked.

Mr Colleau said the pair never made it to the bistro; instead as they were walking down to the bar off Borough High Street they heard the "sound of metal against rock".

What Mr Colleau first thought was a car accident soon revealed itself to be a terror attack undertaken by Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, who were later shot dead by police.

French chef Sebastien Belanger suffered horrific fatal injuries in the attack.
Six others were killed in the attacks including Australians Kirsty Boden, 28, and Sara Zelenak, 21, and 48 more were injured.

In the confusion, Mr Colleau lost sight of Mr Belanger but came across Mr Pigeard who he knew from frequenting the bistro. He made the difficult decision to leave him behind and run for his life.

"He looked at me as I passed and said 'Robin, please help me my neck is open'. I stopped for a moment. I told him, 'I'm sorry I have to run away, there's someone stabbing people behind us'," the statement read.

Once he got back to his home Mr Colleau tried to phone Mr Belanger, but couldn't reach him.

Mr Belanger had been attacked by all three terrorists and tried in vain to fight them off.

Metropolitan Police Service Constable Richard Norton, who gave evidence earlier, said Mr Belanger was suffering multiple serious injuries including a slash wound to his cheek, a cut on his arm so deep his bone was showing and an abdominal wound from which some of his intestines were protruding.

The inquest continues.

