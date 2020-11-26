Victim speaks out after Maclean GP convicted of sex act

Maclean GP Andrew Graham McNab has faced Lismore Local Court charged with aggravated carry out sexual act on a patient last year.

WHAT should have been a routine doctor's appointment turned into a 12 month nightmare for a Maclean woman, and has ended with the conviction of a local doctor for an aggravated sexual act.

For victim Tiona Walsh, her ordeal started almost one year ago when she had a routine appointment to see Maclean GP Dr Andrew Graham McNab for a biopsy on her foot on December 5, 2019.

Court documents reveal Ms Walsh had worked with McNab for more than two years while she was studying a medical practitioner assistance course.

In a statement given to police Ms Walsh, who was 25 at the time, said during the appointment she told McNab about a back problem she had, and he suggested he could look at it.

Ms Walsh's police statement, which was tendered in court, said that while McNab was performing a procedure on her back he got her to take off her pants, and put a towel over her.

While the procedure continued Ms Walsh told police McNab then pulled her underwear off, ignoring her pleas to stop.

"I jumped up and started getting changed. He said 'I've been dreaming about you' and that he believed I'd been dreaming about him as well," Ms Walsh's statement said.

Ms Walsh said she reported the incident to the police that day, with McNab denying the allegations and pleading not guilty to aggravated carry out sexual act with another in Lismore Local Court.

Last week after a two-day hearing the 67-year-old was found guilty by magistrate Jeff Linden and sentenced to a community correction order for 12 months.

Ms Walsh, who consented to being identified, told The Daily Examiner that nearly 12 months on she was still struggling to cope with the impacts of the incident.

"I was completely blown away and devastated with what happened, I never would have thought something like this would happen," she said.

"I still am depressed and anxious, I haven't been coping but now that it's done I'm glad.

"I am very happy with the outcome and I'm really pleased and thankful for the support from the police."

Ms Walsh's husband Arron Lavelle said he was proud of his wife's strength and courage in seeking justice.

"All the family is proud of Tiona for going through with it, regardless of the outcome," he said.

"It hasn't been easy and I would have been proud of her no matter what happened because she followed through with it and stuck up for herself and for a lot of women who aren't able to."

According to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, McNab's medical registration has been suspended.

A spokesperson from the Medical Council of NSW confirmed the suspension date was from April 22 this year, and declined to comment on whether further action would be taken at this stage.

If this story has raised any issues with you, please call:

• 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au

• DV Connect, 24 hour domestic violence helpline on 1800 811 811

• Lifeline: 13 11 14 for 24-hour crisis support

In an emergency, call 000.