'Victim' attacks family group in CBD park

ONGOING: The effects of child abuse can be self-perpetuating, according to a man convicted of violence in Gympie Magistrrates Court this week.

A MAN who claimed to have been a victim of child abuse attacked an innocent family group in Nelson Reserve, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

In what police described as "a bizarre set of facts", the prosecutor said the family had gone to Nelson Reserve at 6.30am on January 15 to meet friends who were passing through.

A man had approached the group and punched one of them, the prosecutor said.

Speaking by video link from jail, the accused man said he had "reacted the wrong way" because the sight of children with the adults in the group had triggered an association with his own experiences as an abused child.

The Gympie man, 32, who cannot be named, was already on a suspended jail sentence for violent offending,

"The victim saw the defendant yelling and walking towards him, accusing him of molesting the children.

Told that he had "the wrong people," the man had punched his victim in the mouth, police said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced the man to nine months jail, with parole eligibility after three months.