Victoria's health minister quits over quarantine scandal

26th Sep 2020 9:50 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos has announced her resignation

"I have never wanted to leave a job unfinished but in light of the Premier's statement to the Board of Inquiry and the fact that there are elements in it that I strongly disagree with, I believe that I cannot continue to serve in his Cabinet," she said in a statement.

"I have never shirked my responsibility for my department but it is not my responsibility alone. I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined."

 

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday effectively threw his Health Minister under the bus, telling the hotel quarantine inquiry she was "primarily responsible" for the bungled program.

Jenny Mikakos told the inquiry on Thursday she was unaware private security was being used until two months after the program began, and said she was not consulted about the structure or operation plan.

Mr Andrews said he regarded her "as accountable for the program". "As I said to the Board of Inquiry, I take responsibility for my department, the buck stops with me," she said in her statement this morning.

"With the benefit of hindsight, there are clearly matters that my department should have briefed me on. Whether they would have changed the course of events only the Board and history can determine."

More to come

