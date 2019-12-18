Viagra, LSD and marijuana - raids bring 14 to Gympie court

NOVEMBER drug raids across Gympie region led 14 people to Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

The co-ordinated police operation involved specialist squads from Kingaroy, Toowoomba and Charleville and included raids at Kilkivan, Blacksnake, Goomeri, Widgee, Glenwood, Curra, Traveston, Imbil, Gympie and Rainbow Beach.

Bret Alan Saunders, 48, of Banks Pocket and Owen Roy Tregoning, 58, of Imbil, were each fined $500, Saunders with no conviction recorded after he pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and hydroponic growing items on November 25 and producing marijuana between November 23 and 25. Tregoning pleaded guilty of growing 30 marijuana plants between November 1 and 25 and possessing the drug on November 29.

Nathan John Patrick Card, 43, of Brooloo, was fined $450 for possessing and producing marijuana and possessing drug implements on November 25.

Widgee disability pensioner Allan Jean Albert Van Vlemen, 50, was fined $300 for possessing a small amount of marijuana resin, two bongs and a pipe.

So was Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, of Gympie, who pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana on November 21 and failing to provide required identification to police on November 25. Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted the offences breached a $250 good behaviour bond, which was forfeited.

Goomeri brothers Tristan Reginald Boole, 22 and Travis Reginald Boole, 22 were each fined for November 27 drug offences, Tristan Boole $300 for possessing marijuana and a water pipe and Travis Boole $250 for possessing drug implements.

Dion Gary Clarke, 44, of Glenwood, was fined $250 for three marijuana plants, including two seedlings

Jessica Sarah Turner, 33, of Kilkivan, was fined $250 for producing marijuana and possessing a water pipe on November 24, while a man living in another dwelling on the same property, Kevin John Alston, 59, was fined was fined $200 for possessing about 60 marijuana seeds.

Joel Maxwell Livingstone, 23, of Rainbow Beach, was fined $200, with no conviction recorded for possession of Viagra without a prescription and was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for four months for possessing marijuana, LSD and a bong on November 23.

Troy Anthony Dunne, 51, of Curra, was placed on an $800 good behaviour bond for 12 months, with no conviction recorded for producing and possessing marijuana and possessing a dug pipe and hydroponic growing equipment. He told the court he had back pain and suffered side effects from prescribed oxycontin.

Jodie Leigh Bampton, 36 of Traveston and Zachary Kees Van Steenis, 20 of Gympie were each placed on $400 good behaviour bonds, Bampton for six months with no conviction recorded after she pleaded guilty to producing marijuana at Traveston, on and before November 25.