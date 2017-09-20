Vets warn pet owners, especially cat owners, to be vigilant

Cat owners in the Gympie region are warned to be especially vigilant about ticks.

GYMPIE vets say more cats are being struck down by tick paralysis in the Gympie region as life saving preventative drugs remain about a year away.

Gympie and District Veterinary Services senior vet Dr Shannon Coyne said there were lots of ticks around at the moment and spring rain could cause a bumper tick season.

Tick paralysis is the most common preventable cause of death for dogs and cats in Queensland.

"We are certainly seeing a much higher proportion of cats struck down by ticks this year,” Dr Coyne said.

Animal Emergency Services director Rob Webster said this week AES data showed there had been an increase in the number of cats being sent to hospital with tick paralysis since 2010. At the same time there had been a drop in the number of tick-paralysis afflicted dogs due to a preventative drug introduced in 2014.

"The new prevention products are a great success,” Dr Coyne said.

"Easy to use and seeing no 'breakdown' in protection. We are hoping these products become available for cats and have heard it may be before next season.”

The drug isoxazolines is yet to be approved by Australian regulatory bodies for cats. Dr Webster said the only way to prevent ticks in cats currently was to cover them with a medicated spray. "The typical cat will let you apply the spray once and then they'll try and find a new home if you try to do it again.”

Dr Coyne warned pet owners to be vigilant.

Tick paralysis symptoms include loss of voice, hind-limb weakness, change in breathing rhythm, rate, depth and effort, gagging, grunting or coughing, and vomiting.

Dr Coyne also urged dog owners that now was the time to be proactive and think about long-lasting preventative medication against paralysis ticks.

"Paralysis ticks has always been a leading cause of death for dogs in our region, in spite of the various treatments that are available. We finally have incredible long-lasting preventative medication that protects dogs from paralysis ticks throughout the year, and we are urging dog owners to seek advice from their vets on the best treatments for their dog now before it's too late,” he said.

A recent survey commissioned by paralysis tick treatment Bravecto revealed more than a quarter of Aussie dog owners mistakenly believed death was not a possible outcome of a paralysis tick bite.

Thirty six per cent of dogs are not protected by a paralysis tick treatment.

Local dog owners Noel and Debbie Granshaw noticed immediately that their dog Jackie, was severely affected by a paralysis tick.

"Jackie went outside late one night, and the next morning we noticed her coughing, but it was almost as if she was clearing her throat, so we just assumed that there was some food stuck,” Mrs Granshaw said.

"She coughed again a couple of more times throughout the day, and it wasn't until she jumped off the lounge that night, that her back legs gave way and she fell.

"We knew in that instance that there was something wrong, so we rushed her to the vet, and she was treated for paralysis ticks. Jackie made a full recovery.”

Dr Coyne said: "Unfortunately for some dogs, they're not as lucky as Jackie, and over the years we have seen many heart breaking situations where dogs have died from tick paralysis.”

Dogs should be inspected daily for paralysis ticks and if a tick is found, it needs to be removed immediately with finger nails, tweezers or a tick-removing device. After removal of the tick, if owners are unsure as to whether their dog is showing any symptoms of tick paralysis, they need to contact their vet immediately.

Australia's paralysis tick season runs from about September to March - the time when adult female ticks are most abundant but can vary region to region.

Unique to Australia's eastern seaboard, the paralysis tick - Ixodes holocyclus - causes a huge problem every year and is the single most dangerous parasite for dogs on the eastern coast of Australia, with one tick capable of causing paralysis and even death.