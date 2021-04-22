Vets say sport shouldn’t be played Anzac Day

Australia’s largest junior football competition is set to begin its season on Anzac Day morning – and veterans are disappointed. What do you think?

Prominent veterans are calling for a review of Anzac Day commemoration legislation following concerns over junior sport being played before noon this Sunday.

SANFL juniors - Australia's largest underage football competition - will begin its season on Anzac Day morning with matches starting from 8.30am.

Some country football leagues have also scheduled junior games for Sunday morning.

Under SA's Anzac Day Commemoration Act, public sporting events are permitted to take place before noon but only if there is no tickets or entry charge required for admission.

Junior footballers from across Adelaide are scheduled to begin their seasons this Sunday, including Salisbury Football Club players Cooper Slater, 7, Ayden Etheridge, 7, Lucy Ooyendyk, 8, Harry McGahey, 7, and Lucas Lucadei, 6. Picture: Mark Brake

RSL Anzac Day committee chairman Ian Smith said the legislation needed to be reviewed.

He said he was disappointed about the situation and had "seen quite a bit of disquiet among some veterans".

"The point we're trying to make is we're really putting people in a situation where families with kids playing SANFL juniors are effectively forced to make a choice between participating in the way they would like to commemorate or taking their kids to the footy," Mr Smith said.

"I think the consensus of the Anzac Day committee is that we would prefer the kids were able to participate in whatever way they choose."

Mr Smith questioned whether the SANFL could have moved the season start to next weekend instead.

Vietnam veteran Bill Denny. Picture: File

Prominent veteran and advocate Bill Denny said, although the act had not been breached and SANFL had a strong history of supporting Anzac Day commemorations, the decision was shortsighted.

He said the time before noon was reserved for remembrance and respectful commemoration.

"You only need to look back to what the men and women themselves wanted way back after World War I to see the sort of commemoration they expected and they desired," Mr Denny said.

"This is about education and these are kids in their formative years.

"If we're going to be thinking about remembrance, commemoration and breeding these values into our children then it can't be selective.

"I think the act should reviewed. It's not entirely unsatisfactory … but what it does is it gives the organisation the discretion."

This season a record 718 junior teams across 60 clubs will play in the SANFL competition - a total of more than 12,000 player registrations.

Some country competitions, including the Hills and Southern football leagues, have fixtured some junior matches on Sunday morning in the lead up to senior games in the afternoon.

Victorian junior football leagues have also fixtured games.

SANFL general manger of football Matthew Duldig said the competition could not start any earlier due to school holidays, while any later would result in a clash with the SANFL grand final in September.

"We have worked with those clubs who wanted to change matches from Anzac Day morning and, as a result, we are playing some games on Friday night to minimise the number of matches starting early on Sunday morning," Mr Duldig said

"This allows many participants and their families to attend Dawn Services prior to playing footy."

Mr Duldig said the league had also encouraged its junior clubs to embrace Anzac traditions and observances if possible, to get them involved and help with the education process.

Veteran Novin Stevens, 99, goes past children and onlookers during the Anzac Day march in Adelaide in 2019. Picture: AAP/Kelly Barnes

RSL state president Cheryl Cates confirmed complaints had been received from the public in regard to junior sport being played on Anzac Day morning.

She said the RSL would continue to work with the state government to pursue a satisfactory result for all.

A government spokesman said it was supportive of the Northern Territory and South Australian RSL's position that community sport should not be banned on Anzac Day morning.

"We appreciate the sacred nature of the day and encourage young people to engage in honouring the sacrifice of the heroes who have protected our way of life in conflicts and peacetime operations both past and present," they said.

"Many families will choose to attend Dawn Service and then engage in junior sports afterwards, where further commemoration of this important day is usually conducted."

