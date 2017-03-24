Vets hold on to Bay trophy

WELL FINISHED: Ken Burford again among the winners, recently pictured here sinking a putt.

GYMPIE Vets were on the road again last Monday, heading north to contest the inter-club challenge against Hervey Bay.

When we arrived, a full day's play looked hopeful but the rain set in about halfway round and unfortunately play was called off after about eight holes of competition.

The good news is Gympie still retains the trophy which we defend again when we host Hervey Bay in July.

The weather was much kinder on Tuesday with the rain holding off all day for the American Foursomes event sponsored by Raoul Vallmuur, Noel Turvey and Tom Butcher.

Our numbers were down a little on previous weeks but hopefully we'll bounce back for our host day next Tuesday.

Ken Burford and Don Griggs were the best pair on the day carding 68.25 to edge out yours truly Captain Hubcaps and Ray Dunkley on 69 while third place went to Ron Edwards and Errol Ward on 69.25.

The ball all rundown went to 73.625. Don Cappetti won the Club Pin and the NAGA was awarded to Bill Swan and Ron Scott.

Now we have slightly cooler weather, all Gympie Vets are expected to play together in one competition as the summer split round has finished. There is a greater club atmosphere when we have everybody together for the presentations.

The only Jelliatric on Tuesday went to Doug, and Gavin Burls, who recorded an eight on the third hole. I can't keep that a secret.

Next Tuesday we host members from Maroochy River with the usual 8.30am registration for a 9am shotgun start.

The first Masters event for 2017 will be played at Gympie on Tuesday, April 11. Nomination sheet is on the Vets noticeboard. The single stableford which was scheduled for that day will be played on Monday, April 10.

The RSL Club is holding its AGM tomorrow at 10am when members will hear details about the proposal to purchase the golf club.

Anyone who is a financial member of the RSL Club is entitled to attend the meeting, and membership is $5.50.