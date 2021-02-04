Menu
Gympie Gold XI - Batsman Steve Brady reached the 6000 run mark on the weekend. Picture: Bec Singh
Cricket

Veteran’s big feat continues successful rivalry

Tom Threadingham
3rd Feb 2021 4:30 PM
Veteran batsman Steve Brady has continued his remarkable run of success against a rival team by notching up yet another feat.

Gympie's Brady, who is already the club's all-time leading run scorer, cracked the 6000 run mark during the latest round of Coast Division 1 fixtures.

He did it in style too, nailing 101 not out to bring his career total to 6005.

"I knew I was close to getting that achievement so to do it on the weekend by hitting a 100 (was great)," he said.

Adding to the feat, Brady hit the mark against Caloundra, a side he had immense success playing during his 20-year senior career.

The 37-year-old has hit seven centuries over the years, five of which have been against the club.

He has also hit the Sunshine Coast Cricket Association's highest one-day total of 177 in 2010 and holds the competition's second highest two-day score of 254 achieved in 2014.

Both were achieved against Caloundra with the former being his first century against the rival.

"Ever since then I've enjoyed going down to Caloundra - it's a very fast field and you get your value for your shots and it's a good batting wicket," he said.

"You get confidence playing against a side that you do well against so automatically when playing against Caloundra you're on a high already."

Gympie captain Lewis Waugh lauded his teammates efforts.

"He's been a great player for a long time," Waugh said.

"He puts pressure on the bowlers all the time with his aggressive nature in batting.

"He can easily turn a game very quickly."

Brady debuted at the senior level for the Gold on Australia Day in 2001.

He has been a weapon for the Gympie outfit ever since, aside from 2005/06 when he went west for work and in 2017/17 when he was out due to a knee injury.

