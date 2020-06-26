Veteran businessman reflects on 40 years with Gympie Times

TOM Grady and his wife Lyn have become an integral part of the Gympie community, celebrating 40 years in the local property market earlier this year.

The couple, who own Tom Grady Real Estate and Rural Merchandise Store, are also celebrating almost half a century with the Gympie Times.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* State silent on stalled fix of deadliest Gympie intersection

* Gympie region man to face court after fleeing scene of crash

* Gympie Basketballer on list of elite top 30 past players

Mr Grady began advertising his businesses in the Gympie Times in 1980, and sad it was sad to see the print edition come to an end as he reflected on his long history with us.

“It’s changed over the years,” he said.

“I remember when we first started out we used to write everything out with a biro and walk it up to the Gympie Times.

Tom and Lyn Grady reflected on 40 years advertising with the Gympie Times. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Then they would decipher it and it was all done by hand, so it’s changed a hell of a lot.”

Mr Grady said since then he has been continuously advertising in the newspaper.

“I think I have advertised every week for the last 40 years,” he said.

“In this time it’s been like a two-way partnership,” he said.

“We’ve believe that we’ve good to the Gympie Times, but we also feel that the Gympie times has been a big help to our business during that time.”