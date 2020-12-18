Vet wins $10,000 off $1 scratchie she was forced to buy

A LOCKYER Valley vet has won $10,000 off a $1 scratchie but said she only bought the ticket to meet the minimum card spend of $5 while shopping.

The woman, who wished to stay anonymous, will use most of the money towards a house deposit.

She won $10,000 on a $1 Sheep Thrills Instant Scratch-Its ticket she bought in Gatton.

The woman said she was drawn towards that particular ticket as it reminded her of a fond memory from a trip to the United States.

The winning ticket was bought at Gatton News, Gifts and Stationery in the centre of town.

"I'm absolutely thrilled," she said.

"It was the best present to myself ever.

"I was in the store buying something else and I needed to spend $5 to meet the minimum card payment, so I glanced over at the scratchies and saw the cute ticket with sheep on a rollercoaster.

"I thought to myself, 'I'm a vet, so I should buy the ticket with an animal on it'.

"I got the first one off the roll."

She was shocked when she realised she had won.

"I scratched it, and when I saw I had won $10,000, I said to myself 'am I seeing what I think I'm seeing?'," she said.

"It was incredible. I never thought it would happen to me and I'd be a winner.

"There were so many things pointing me to this winning ticket, you wouldn't believe it.

"The ticket also reminded me of my friend and I on a rollercoaster when I was in the US.

"I'm terrified of heights, but she made me go on it.

"On the ticket, there was one scared sheep, and one terrified sheep and I have a picture just like that of us at home.

"I was still thinking about that friend when I got home, so I opened my purse and pulled out a dime coin I had been keeping in there as a souvenir and used it to scratch the prize.

"She was the first person I told when I won.

"She nearly wet herself laughing when I told her the sheep reminded me of her."

The woman has already done a bit of shopping and said the big win would allow her to shave a year off her five-year goal to own her own home.

"It's just a blessing right before Christmas," she said.

"I've already used it to do a little bit of shopping.

"I've bought a few treats to pamper myself with but I'll be responsible with the rest of it."

Gatton News, Gifts and Stationery team member Shandelle Dallinger said the store had sold a few major lottery prizes in the past.

"But I think this is the first Instant Scratch-Its top prize we've sold," she said.

"We'll be telling all of our regulars. They will be thrilled to hear it's gone to a local."

In the 2019-2020 financial year, there were 151 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.8 million in top prizes.

