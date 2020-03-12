Vessel capsizes off Inskip Point

Paramedics are responding after a vessel reportedly capsized near Rainbow Beach.

UPDATE

QAS just confirmed ambulance officers are waiting for people rescued from an overturned vessel to reach the shore for treatment.

“Paramedics are awaiting the arrival of persons rescued from the water after a vessel reportedly overturned. The QAS were notified around 1pm,” QAS tweeted.

The incident reportedly occurred around Inskip point.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are responding after a vessel reportedly capsized off Rainbow Beach early this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were awaiting the arrival of “a number of patients” after a vessel “reportedly overturned”.

The spokesman said ambulance officers received the call around 1pm.

More to come.