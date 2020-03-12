Menu
Paramedics are responding after a vessel reportedly capsized near Rainbow Beach.
News

Vessel capsizes off Inskip Point

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
12th Mar 2020 1:47 PM
UPDATE

QAS just confirmed ambulance officers are waiting for people rescued from an overturned vessel to reach the shore for treatment.

“Paramedics are awaiting the arrival of persons rescued from the water after a vessel reportedly overturned. The QAS were notified around 1pm,” QAS tweeted.

The incident reportedly occurred around Inskip point.

EARLIER

EMERGENCY services are responding after a vessel reportedly capsized off Rainbow Beach early this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were awaiting the arrival of “a number of patients” after a vessel “reportedly overturned”.

The spokesman said ambulance officers received the call around 1pm.

More to come.

boat capsize emergency services gympie news queensland ambulance rainbow beach
Gympie Times

