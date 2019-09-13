VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER: What you need to know in Gympie

Gympie Firefighters could be in for a busy day today, with hot, dry and windy conditions forecast.

THE Gympie region will upgrade to a very high fire alert going into the weekend as hot, dry and windy conditions combine to make a worrying equation and officers remain watchful over a Teewah Beach blaze.

The Bureau of Meteorology says heightened temperatures, low humidity and winds coming from the north will create tense conditions lasting until Sunday, when a brief reprieve will stave off the fire risk.

Queensland Rural Fire Service's Fire Danger Rating for Wide Bay and Burnett officially becomes "very high” today and will continue tomorrow, before being downgraded to "high” on Sunday.

BoM forecaster Michael Knepp said the winds wouldn't be particularly strong, but would still exacerbate the problematic conditions.

"Winds will come in from the north west to south west, and it looks like they'll be at 25 to 30km/h, so not too strong,” Mr Knepp said.

"Those winds will change to a southeasterly over the weekend and we'll also see a cooler temperature before it goes back up again next week.

"For the hottest part of the day tomorrow humidity will only be in the teens.”

Mr Knepp said the Sunday sea breeze would also potentially bring moisture on the ground before the hotter temperatures return next week.

Today and Saturday will see maximum temperatures of 30C, with a dip on Sunday to 27C and a return to 29C on Monday, heading for a scorching 34C on Wednesday.

But Mr Knepp said the saving grace of the sweltering conditions and the lack of rain would be the lack of winds, which are set to remain calm for much of the week.

The Wesleyan Methodist Church community on the Southside will turn to the heavens with their "Nationwide Prayer for Rain” event this Sunday.

Senior Pastor Gary McClintock will lead the service, which all are welcome to attend, from 6:30pm.

Organisers of this year's Ride for Angel Flight on September 21 have made the decision to postpone the event to a date to be decided due to the severe weather forecasts.

This decision was made in consultation with property owners and those supplying cattle for the Widgee Fun Day on Sunday 22.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife crews remained on the scene at a bushfire burning near Kings Bore Rd at Teewah Beach all day yesterday.

"The fire is contained and there is no threat to property at this time. Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day,” was the advice from the live Rural Fire current bushfires feed.