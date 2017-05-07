'Very busy season': Rainbow records 32 rescues

HOT SPOT: Rainbow Beach lifeguards were busy this past season as more than 200,000 people descended on the area.

RAINBOW Beach lifeguards were kept busy over the past nine months with 32 rescues and more than 200,000 visitors at the tourist hot spot.

Volunteer surf lifesavers performed 12 of these rescues over the 2016-17 patrol period, with Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards conducting the rest.

With an estimated 204,000 people visiting the beach in the period, though, Sunshine Coast Lifesaving Coordinator Jacob Thomson said the rescue numbers were not too concerning.

"It's a fantastic number of visitors and our guys on the beach have had a very busy season,” he said.

Eight of the rescues occurred within the flags, which Mr Thomson said could likely be attributed to changing conditions like flash rips or people simply swimming out past their depth.

"The conditions at Rainbow can change pretty rapidly,” he said.

"We do our best to get people into the flagged areas.”

Of the rescued swimmer, 17 were female and 15 were male.

With a membership of about 270 members - including 99 patrolling lifesavers - Mr Thomson said Rainbow Beach had wonderful support considering the size of the club.

Still, there was always room for more people to join.

"More hands make light work,” he said.

The past season ran from September 17 2016 to May 1 this year, with the next season to start on September 16.

For those looking to enjoy a quick dip in the ocean in the meantime, however, a Surf Life Saving Spokesman said there was always help close at hand.

"Between volunteer lifesavers and professional lifeguards, Rainbow Beach is patrolled 365 days of the year from 9am to 5pm each day,” he said.