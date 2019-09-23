Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity

Veronicas deny being removed from plane over bag row

23rd Sep 2019 7:34 AM

POP duo The Veronicas have disputed the account of their removal from a Sydney plane over an "incredibly intimidating and confusing" cabin baggage dispute, and are taking legal action.

Sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso were asked to leave Qantas QF516, which was bound for Brisbane, on Sunday morning amid an argument with cabin crew.

Qantas says two passengers refused to follow the cabin crew's instructions and were "offloaded" before the plane took off.

The Australian Federal Police told AAP officers came on board amid an argument between the two passengers and staff before the women agreed to disembark, with no further issues.

But The Veronicas have hit back at reporting of the cabin baggage incident, which they said was "incredibly intimidating and confusing".

"The details reported are false and in conflict with video recorded during the event and witness accounts from the flight," they said on Instagram.

"The incident was escalated without explanation why from the cabin staff. We co-operated with all requests from authorities and exited the aircraft."

The Veronicas, who caught a later flight to Brisbane, added they were pursuing legal action over the incident and media reports of it.

Police say they're still looking into the incident.

More Stories

airlines the veronicas

Top Stories

    Something very different proposed for lower Mary St building

    premium_icon Something very different proposed for lower Mary St building

    News The building in Mary St that once housed Judy's Book Exchange and GJ Gardiners offices will have a very different future if a DA before council is successful

    Police close roads after horrific crash

    premium_icon Police close roads after horrific crash

    News A man is reportedly in a serious condition

    Sinkhole opens up at holiday hotspot

    premium_icon Sinkhole opens up at holiday hotspot

    Environment A sinkhole began swallowing a popular beach this morning, drawing a crowd of about...

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website