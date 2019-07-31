Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

VERDICT: Who did the $45K hidden in the car boot belong to?

Aden Stokes
by
31st Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUDGEMENT was handed down last Friday to a young man who was caught with $45,100 hidden in the boot of his partner's car.

Beau Anthony Graham, 24, originally pleaded not guilty on June 25 at a summary hearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possession of property suspected of being tainted.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Graham was intercepted by police about 7.30pm on October 2, 2018.

"Upon questioning and a search of the vehicle, police found $45,100 in cash in the boot of the vehicle," he said.

"The defendant indicated he did not know about the money or where it came from."

Mr Fox said the amount of money and the way it was concealed would be the circumstantial evidence to prove the property was tainted.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning, said the vehicle was registered in Graham's partner's name and the

money had been claimed by Graham's partner, who provided a statement to identify its lawful source.

"The prosecution are essentially saying, 'We don't believe that, we say he is in possession of the money, we say it is tainted money and we say he should be called upon to give an account as to where he lawfully acquired the money'," he said.

"He was driving his girlfriend's car. He didn't know the money was there and when challenged about the money he said words to the effect of I've never seen that much money before. He indicated he was not aware of the presence of the money."

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale found Graham guilty.

He was fined $667.25 and the cash was forfeited.

court sentence rockhampton magistrates court tainted property tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Church biker exposed sex tape standover

    premium_icon Church biker exposed sex tape standover

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Gympie court: man says he will fight $100k burglary charges

    premium_icon Gympie court: man says he will fight $100k burglary charges

    News Man to fight burglary charges, another admits charity worker assault

    New Gympie Youth MP opens the door for future in politics

    premium_icon New Gympie Youth MP opens the door for future in politics

    News She'll put forward her ideas for change at Parliament House.

    IN COURT: These people will face Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: These people will face Gympie court today

    News A list of people appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    • 31st Jul 2019 6:46 AM