Verdict for Gympie man who dealt 'skull crushing blows'

RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily.

A GYMPIE man, who savagely attacked a father of three with a hammer to the point where his brain was left exposed, has been found guilty of attempted murder.

A jury took just three hours to return the verdict against Glen Reginald Francis, who dealt skull crushing blows to Timothy Udris following a bungled drug deal in Hervey Bay in June, 2014.

The 38-year-old had pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm but the plea was rejected by Crown Prosecutor Jacob Robson who said it was clear Francis had intended to kill his victim.

He is expected to be sentenced later today.