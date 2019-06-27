Menu
SCORNED LOVER: A woman was charged with wilful damage and trespassing after fronting Roma Magistrates court on Wednesday.
Vengeful ex slashes former lover's tyres with stolen knives

lucy rutherford
by
27th Jun 2019 4:54 PM
A VENGEFUL ex-lover slashed the tyres of her former partner's cars with knives she stole from his kitchen, a court heard.

Lee-ann Kearns fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to two charges of wilful damage and one of trespassing.

The court heard the mother of two broke into her victim's home in Alice St, Mitchell, on February 16 and removed knives from the kitchen before going outside and slashing three tyres on two of his vehicles.

She was also charged with removing all his clothing from the bedroom and throwing it outside.

Kearns was arrested by Mitchell police on February 18.

Her lawyer told the court the couple had been together for 14 years and her former partner did wrong by her, which caused her to take revenge.

Kearns was remorseful for her actions and was turning around her life after securing employment at a restaurant in Roma.

Magistrate James Blanch convicted Kearns, fined her $1000 and ordered her to pay the complainant $565 to replace the tyres.

"Your behaviour is ridiculous, move on," he said.

